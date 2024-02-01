NFF Defends CBN Over “Delayed” Payments To Super Eagles Of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is reportedly not delaying payments of match bonuses and allowances of the Super Eagles of Nigeria according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Contrary to reports, the NFF has stressed that the CBN is not by any means delaying any payments due to the Super Eagles since the 2023 AFCON started on January 13.

Hence, in a statement made by the NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, the football body praised the CBN for their “great sense of duty”.

The statement reads in parts, “It is unfair for anyone to concoct lies against the institution for whatever reasons.

“We have not experienced any delays or complications of processes at the CBN this time, and we give kudos to them for their diligence and great sense of duty.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON quarter-finals clash with Angola at 6 p.m. on Friday, coach Jose Peseiro has noted that their Friday’s opponents have good players.

Hence, he urged his players to work hard against a team that has defeated Nigeria twice in their last eight meetings.

“It’s going to be a tough game between two teams that want to reach the final. Angola is not a big name but they have good players and have played well in this competition. It’s going to be a tough game,” Peseiro told reporters in Abidjan on Thursday.

“It will be a tough game but we need to approach it with vigor, commitment, and good spirit to come out with a win.

“It’s going to be 50/50 for the two teams. I believe in my team, we want to win even though we won’t accept we are the favourites. We will go there and fight.”