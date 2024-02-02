2023 AFCON: Ademola Lookman Helps Super Eagles Of Nigeria Knockout Angola

Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to knockout Angola in the quarter-finals stage of the 2023 AFCON.

Ademola Lookman has suddenly become the starman of the Super Eagles in the 2023 AFCON as he stepped up to help the Nigerian side stop a resilient Angolan side just as he scored two goals to help the Eagles knockout Cameroon in the round of 16.

From the start of the quarter-final game against Angola, the Super Eagles looked more promising in attack but lacked composure in the penalty box.

After an intense first 40 minutes, Nigeria finally broke through via an unstoppable counter-attack. Alex Iwobi set the counter by passing the ball to Moses Simon who forced his way into the penalty box before he played the ball to Ademola Lookman.

The Atalanta forward made no mistake as he made the goalkeeper go the wrong way and placed the ball on the left side of the net on the 41st minute.

His goal against Angola today, February 2, makes it the third time he has scored for Nigeria in the tournament and makes him the 4th Nigerian to score three goals or more in the history of the knockout stages of AFCON.

In the second half, the Super Eagles continued to push for a second goal but the Angolan defense didn’t allow them. Nigeria would have grabbed the second goal when Victor Osimhen headed the ball into the net but the goal was canceled for offside.

Afterward, Angola got an opportunity to equalise but the ball hit the bar and bounced back for the Nigerian defense to clear.

After a series of pressure from Angola in the last ten minutes of the encounter, the Super Eagles scaled through to the semi-finals with a 1-0 scoreline.

Story continues below advertisement

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will meet Cape Verde or South Africa in the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON on February 7.