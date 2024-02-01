Ademola Lookman Insists Angola Won’t Stop Super Eagles From Winning 2023 AFCON

Atalanta and Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman doesn’t see Angola being enough to stop the Super Eagles from progressing to the next stage of the 2023 AFCON.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, February 2, Ademola Lookman and his teammates will face Angola in the quarter-final stage of the 2023 AFCON.

A win for the Super Eagles on Friday will make it the fourth time Nigeria has defeated Angola in 9 games.

Although Palancas Negras are seen as minnows in African football as they are yet to go beyond the quarter-final stage of AFCON, the side has had a fair record against Nigeria. They have defeated the Super Eagles twice in eight meetings.

Also, the Angolan side has been on fire so far in the 2023 AFCON, especially in terms of scoring goals, as they have recorded 9 goals and conceded three in four games.

They are going against the Super Eagles, who are struggling to score goals and also almost perfect in terms of conceding goals, as they have conceded just a goal in four games so far.

Ahead of the game at Abidjan’s Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Ademola Lookman who scored a brace in Nigeria’s round of 16 win over Cameroon, said the Eagles aim to return to Nigeria with the trophy.

“We have worked so hard to get to this stage of the competition and we will continue pushing hard to achieve our objective,” Lookman told reporters.

“The objective for us is to go back home with the trophy. We know we are not there yet, but it is achievable.

“We know how strong the Angola team is even before the start of this competition. They have done well here and they have a lot of quality players in their squad.”