Ademola Lookman Comments On Nigeria Vs Angola Clash

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman believes that the quarter-finals between Nigeria and Angola will be a tough tie but stressed that he and his teammates are up to the task.

Ademola Lookman who was the man of the match in Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Cameroon in the 2023 AFCON round of 16 on Saturday, January 27, noted that the more the Eagles play together the more effective the team would be.

The Super Eagles started the 2023 AFCON in a shaking manner as they drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea on January 14. But they went on to stun their critics by beating the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast 1-0 on January 18.

Ademola Lookman and his teammates sealed their place in the third round of the tournament by beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0 on January 22.

Lookman became the starman when Nigeria took up Cameroon in the round of 16 as he scored two goals in the Eagles’ 2-0 win. His overall contribution to the win earned him his first Man of the Match award in the tournament.

At 6 p.m. on February 2, the 26-year-old Atalanta forward is expected to do more against a well-organized Angolan side in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In an interview with CAF media, Lookman said: “Angola are a good team. We’ll analyze them and prepare. The further you go, the tougher it gets so we’ll take it game by game.”

On Super Eagles qualification to the next round, Lookman added: “Wow, we’re so happy to qualify for the quarter-finals.

“The more we play together, the more fluid we become. I’m standing here now but this award reflects the whole team’s performance.”