Moses Simon Backs Osimhen To Shine In Nigeria Vs Cameroon 2023 AFCON Clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Moses Simon has insisted that his countryman, Victor Osimhen shouldn’t be singled out for blame over the team’s difficulties in converting their chances.

Moses Simon who is one of the captains of the Super Eagles stressed that the 25-year-old Napoli striker will score against Cameroon in the 2023 AFCON round of 16 later tonight (9 p.m.).

Despite being the reigning African footballer of the year and seen as one of the best strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen has managed to score just a goal in three matches at the 2023 AFCON.

He however contributed to one more goal as he was fouled in the penalty box that led to William Troost-Ekong’s penalty goal in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Ivory Coast in the Eagles’ second group stage game.

So far in the tournament, Osimhen has attempted 13 shots and created four opportunities. Amidst that, he wasted numerous goalscoring opportunities which is far below the expectations attached to him.

Despite that, Simon argued that Osimhen who scored the most goals (10) in the AFCON qualifying round, will help the Eagles progress further in the competition.

Ahead of the Nigeria vs Cameroon clash, Moses Simon said: “We played very well in the first game, just that we didn’t score goals.

“In the third game, we missed chances. I don’t want anyone pointing fingers at any player because we have the best striker in the world which is Osimhen.

“A lot of people are putting pressure on him, he’s not the only one playing, it’s the whole team. If we win or lose, it’s the team. If he misses chances, it’s the team.

“We are focused to win against Cameroon, even if it’s by half a goal. We are not after scoring seven or 10 goals. We just want to win and by God’s grace we’ll score to win.”