Kenneth Omeruo Says Criticism Against Super Eagles Is Proof Of Love

The Nigerian Super Eagles’ defender, Kenneth Omeruo doesn’t see a problem in the fans criticizing the country’s national team.

Kenneth Omeruo who captained the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on Monday, January 22, claimed the supporters’ demands and criticism are gestures of love.

The 30-year-old Kasımpaşa defender said he understands the feelings and concerns of the supporters, being among the players with the longest tenure in the national team.

He also noted that nothing will prevent the Nigerian team from getting better during the ongoing AFCON 2023.

Kenneth Omeruo, who was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, stated this in a video shared by Arise TV on YouTube.

When asked how he and the team deal with the pressure from Nigerians when a game ends in a tie or loss, he said there are no hard feelings.

“There is no pressure that I haven’t seen playing for the Super Eagles, but I know it is coming from a place of love, passion, and all that”, Omeruo said.

“I have been on the other side (as a supporter too) when I go to the stadium to watch teams play. I show commitment and give 100 percent support.

“When we start to win, all the fans will come behind us. I hope we can consistently give them that win.”

On the impact of the hot weather in Ivory Coast on the team, Kenneth Omeruo said, “The first game was really hot; if a game is by 2 pm, it is really hot even while sitting on the bench.

“It is quite better at 6 pm. But we are Africans; we can cope.”