Nigerian track and field record-holder, Tobi Amusan, won her third gold medal in the history of the African Games on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Tobi Amusan won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the ongoing 2024 All-African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The fastest woman in the world of track and field won the 100m hurdle event at the all-African Games for Nigeria within 12.89 seconds, which is one of his slowest finish.

Tobi Amusan won her first gold medal in the All-African Games in Brazzaville, Congo, in 2015. She won her second gold medal at the event in Rabat, Morocco in 2019.

Tobi Amusan’s victory in Accra has taken Nigeria’s total gold medal at the 2024 All-African Games to 31. The country also has 22 silver and 32 bronze medals so far, making it a total of 85 medals.

Nigeria are still second to first place Egypt in the medals table at the 2024 All-African Games.

As of Wednesday morning, March 20, Egypt have 92 gold, 40 silver, and 33 bronze, which equals 165 medals.

Third-place South Africa, fourth-place Algeria, and fifth-place Tunisia are competing with Team Nigeria for the second spot.

Currently, the host country, Ghana are in the sixth position, followed by Mauritius, Eritrea, Morocco, and Ethiopia who complete the top ten in the 2024 All-African Games medals table.