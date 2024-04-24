Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili Among AFN Team For World Athletics Relays

Tobi Amusan alongside Favour Ofili are among the top Nigerian athletes invited by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for the 2024 World Athletics Relays.

The World Athletics Relays will commence at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, on May 4 and end on May 5, 2024.

Amusan, Ofili, and Omolara Ogunmakinju are seen as some of the top Nigerian athletes who could land the country some medals at the tournament.

Interestingly, the AFN decided not to invite Favour Ashe who is seen as the fastest male athlete in Nigeria so far this year. Initially, the 21-year-old Auburn University undergraduate was seen as an athlete who could help Nigeria win gold in the 4x100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Unfortunately, that won’t happen as he wasn’t part of the 29 names the AFN invited for the World Athletics Relays which will serve as the main qualification channel for the 2024 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Godson Oghenebrume and Udodi Onwuzurike made it to the list and they will compete in the men’s 4x100m event alongside Alaba Akintola, Karlingthon Anunagba, Consider Ekanem, Seye Ogunlewe and Israel Okon Sunday.

The men’s team must finish in the top 14 countries to qualify for the 2024 Olympics for the first time since 2008. The same condition applies to other relay events mentioned below.

Chidi Okezie and Godday James will headline the men’s 4x400m event alongside Sikiru Adeyemi, Dubem Amene, Ezekiel Nathaniel and his brother, Samson Nathniel, Dubem Nwanchukwu, Samuel Ogazi, and Ifeanyi Ojeli.

On the other hand, Amusan and Favour Ofili will headline the women’s 4x100m alongside Rosemary Chukwuma, Justina Eyakpobeyan, Tima Godbless, Elo Blessing, and African Games double sprint medalist Olayinka Olajide.

In the 4x400m category, Omolara Ogunmakinju alongside Muizat Ajoke Odumosu, Regina George and Bukola Abogunlok will aim to qualify Nigeria for the 2024 Olympics in that category for the first time since 2012.