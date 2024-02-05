Tobi Amusan Breaks African Women’s Indoor Record

Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan has set a new African women’s indoor record in the 60-meter event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, clocking a time of 7.75 seconds.

Tobi Amusan’s race in Boston has eclipsed the old mark of 7.77 seconds, set in January during the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan.

Although she wasn’t first in Boston, she was able to add more accolades to her name.

American Tia Jones, who finished in 7.72 seconds won the race, followed by Bahamas native Devynne Chalton, who finished in 7.76 seconds.

In her first race of the new sporting season on January 27, Amusan broke an African record set by her fellow citizen Gloria Alozie. On the said date, she set a new record for African women in the indoor 60-meter hurdles, clocking in at 7.77 seconds.

This happened at the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan.

Note that Gloria Alozie set the women’s record in 1999 with 7.82 seconds which Tobi Amusan has now shattered.

The 26-year-old handily overcame American Nia Ali and Ireland’s Sarah Lavin in the 60-meter hurdles final.

Recall that Amusan became the first Nigerian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championship in 2022. She broke the world record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles on her way to the world title.