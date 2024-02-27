Tobi Amusan Excluded From Nigeria’s Team For World Indoor Championships

World record hurdler, Tobi Amusan, has ruled herself out of the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, which will take place this weekend.

Tobi Amusan, the first and only Nigerian to win a world championship in track and field, has been excluded from Nigeria’s final entry ahead of the tournament.

Naija News gathered that Amusan decided not to participate in the tournament as she prefers to use the period to prepare for major tournaments.

Hence, the next major tournament the 26-year-old hurdler is expected to participate in is the forthcoming African Games. The games will take place in Ghana from 8 to 23 March 2024.

Before now, track and field enthusiasts thought Tobi Amusan would participate in the tournament as she was Nigeria’s major hope of winning a medal.

Recall that Amusan set two African indoor records within days in the 60-meter hurdles earlier this season, a form she was expected to take to the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The last time a Nigerian female hurdler won a world indoor championship was in 2008 by Olusoji Fasuba. She won it in the 400m, following in the footsteps of late Sunday Bada, who first won it in 1997.

Tobi Amusan was expected to return Nigeria to the podium this year, but the hope has fallen to Ese Brume, who will stand in for the Ogun state-born athlete.

Brume, 28, is the only Nigerian female athlete who made the final list. She will be in Glasgow alongside Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Edosie Ibadin, and Dubem Nwachukwu.

Ibadin and Nwachukwu will compete in the 400 and 800-meter events, respectively, while Enekwechi will compete in the shot put category.

Chidi Okezie, Adeyemi, Nwachukwu, and Ibadin are also members of Nigeria’s 4x400m team. The United States of America, Poland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the Slovak Republic, and Kenya will be their rivals.