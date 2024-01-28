‘It Is Not Personal’ – FG Reacts As Tobi Amusan Sets New African Record

The Federal Government of Nigeria has celebrated track and field athlete, Tobi Amusan following her remarkable feat of setting a new African women’s indoor record in the 60-meter hurdles at the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan.

In a statement released on Sunday by his media aide, Diana-Mary Tiku Nsan, Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, highlighted Amusan’s exceptional athleticism and unwavering dedication to the sport.

Naija News reports that Amusan secured a remarkable time of 7.77 seconds on Saturday and not only secured the victory but also made history by surpassing the longstanding record of 7.82 seconds set by Glory Alozie in 1999.

Senator Enoh conveyed his admiration for Amusan’s outstanding accomplishment, stating, “Tobi Amusan has exemplified true athleticism, and we are incredibly proud of her.

“Her dedication and commitment to her craft are an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the continent. Tobi’s achievement is not only a personal triumph but a historic moment for Nigerian and African sports.”

The Minister highlighted the significance of Amusan’s achievement in the context of Nigerian and African sports, noting that “Tobi’s success is a testament to her hard work and the talent that exists within our nation. Her accomplishment resonates not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa, reinforcing our position on the global sports stage.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is just the beginning for Tobi. I have no doubt that she will continue to achieve great milestones in her career, and we eagerly anticipate her future endeavours,” he added.