Tobi Amusan Sets New African Record At 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour

Nigerian track and field athlete, Tobi Amusan, has achieved yet another remarkable feat by breaking the African indoor record.

Naija News reports that the 26-year-old achieved the latest record at the opening leg of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold in Astana, Kazakhstan, surpassing Glory Alozie’s previous record of 7.82 with a time of 7.77 seconds.

Prior to this outstanding performance, Amusan showcased her potential during the semifinal heat, finishing in 7.91 seconds.

In the final event, she emerged victorious, leaving behind Nia Ali, the 2019 World outdoor champion, who finished in 7.89 seconds, and Sarah Lavin from Ireland, who secured third place with a time of 7.91 seconds.

Amusan’s remarkable achievement has positioned her as the second-fastest athlete in the world for the season, trailing behind Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas, who recorded a time of 7.75 seconds at the Corky Classics in Lubbock, Texas, last week.

Furthermore, Amusan has climbed to the 20th spot on the world’s all-time list. Notably, she has now broken all three African records previously held by Alozie, solidifying her status as the reigning Commonwealth Games champion.

In 2019, Amusan had already surpassed Alozie’s African Games record of 12.74, which had been set in 1999, by running a remarkable time of 12.68. Her continuous success and record-breaking performances highlight her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Amusan proceeded to surpass Alozie’s 12.44 African record by clocking 12.42 seconds, securing her inaugural Diamond League title.

The sprint hurdler currently holds the records for Nigeria, Nigerian Championships, African, African Games, African indoor, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and the world.