FG Approves N25 Billion To NPHCDA, NHIA To Enhance Healthcare Delivery

President Bola Tinubu‘s led government has approved the disbursement of N25 billion to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The development was confirmed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate.

Pate emphasized the incumbent government’s unwavering dedication to improving the healthcare system and achieving Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) for all Nigerians.

According to a statement released by the ministry’s spokesperson, Deworitshe Patricia, in Abuja on Sunday, the approval of a Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) and the Health Sector Renewal Investment Programme (NHSRIP) will lead to the realization of health transformation, renewal, and accessibility.

He stated that discussions on enhancing Nigeria’s primary healthcare system through SWAp highlighted the necessity for reforms in the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), including its programs, operations, accountability mechanisms, and public trust.

He also mentioned that all states and the Federal Capital Territory have agreed to a remediation plan to enhance health services for the Nigerian population.

Pate also mentioned that the revised guidelines will focus on providing healthcare services to the underprivileged, with the goal of reducing maternal mortality rates and out-of-pocket expenses and ensuring consistent healthcare quality in primary healthcare facilities.

“Recognising the need for a more robust governance structure and clearer guidelines, the Ministry and its development partners are committed to making healthcare services accessible to Nigerian women, children and for all citizens, especially those in the vulnerable groups.

“The goal, in line with NHSRIP, is to reduce the necessity for patients to travel long distances for care, thereby qualitatively and equitably improving the overall health and wellbeing of Nigerians,” Channels Television quoted the minister saying.