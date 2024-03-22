FG Demands Proof Of Approval From Workers On Study Leave

The Federal Government has declared that all Federal Civil Servants on study leave must provide evidence of approval from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Naija News reports that this directive comes as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, highlighted the implementation of a new system for regular verification of employees within the service to confirm their actual whereabouts.

A memo containing this information was circulated during the week to all permanent secretaries and shared with journalists in Abuja on Friday.

The government is said to have taken these steps to address response to concerns raised in August 2021 regarding civil servants seeking study leave with admission letters from questionable foreign universities.

It could be recalled that in 2022, measures were taken to require these employees to sign bonds to prevent the misuse of study leave privileges.

While addressing the new development alongside the need for physical verification, Yemi-Esan, in the memo, said, “As part of the efforts to sustain the gains of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, it has become imperative to emplace a mechanism for regular physical verification of officers in the service.

“To this end, you are directed to carry out a physical verification exercise of all staff in your ministry to ascertain the location of each officer.

“Officers who may be on study leave must show evidence of the approval of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to embark on such leave. This should be indicated in the remark column.

“The report of the exercise, to be signed by the permanent secretary, should be submitted to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service on or before 2nd April 2024.”