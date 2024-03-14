Full List Of States Paying Wage Award To Workers And Amounts Paid

A Report has indicated that only ten states are paying wage awards to their workers.

Naija News reports that following the withdrawal of petrol subsidy and the attendant pains, the Federal Government among other cushioning policies, began payment of N35,000 wage award to its workers. It has paid for five months.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu admonished governors, who are yet to pay the wage award to start, pending the conclusion of work by the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage.

He made the appeal while inaugurating agricultural programmes initiated by Governor Umaru Bago in Minna, Niger State.

Since the removal of petrol subsidy, federal revenue has grown significantly.

Last month, all the federating units shared over N1trillion.

According to a survey by The Nation only ten states are currently paying the wage award.

They include,

Lagos

Ekiti

Oyo

Osun

Ogun

Ondo

Enugu

Ebonyi

Adamawa

Jigawa

Lagos and Ondo states pay the highest wage award of N35,000 to their workers while Oyo and Enugu are second with N25,000.

Ekiti and Osun pay N15,000 while Jigawa, Adamawa and Ebonyi and Ogun pay N10,000.

Some of the states have also extended the payment to local government employees and pensioners.

Bago announced yesterday that workers in his state would from this month get N20,000 as wage award.

His Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, whose administration has been paying N10,000 monthly award to civil servants, added primary and secondary school pupils to the list.