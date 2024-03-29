FG Makes Fresh Announcement On Ongoing Fire Service Recruitment

Advertisement

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that the recruitment process for the Federal Fire Service (FFS) will be concluded on June 15, 2024.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Friday (today) by the Minister of Interior and chairman of the Board, Olubumi Tunji-Ojo.

During the quarterly review meeting with the heads of the four paramilitary agencies under its supervision, Tunji-Ojo, represented by the secretary of the CDCFIB, Ja’afaru Ahmed, stated that the date was in accordance with the Board’s revised timeline for employment in the paramilitary Services.

He noted that shortlisted candidates will receive messages to their emails and mobile phone numbers, instructing them to visit the Board’s portal.

The minister emphasized that the public should disregard messages on social media requesting payment for placement, cautioning that they were sent by scammers.

Moreover, he mentioned that the Board reviewed 118 cases of officers from the four Services within its jurisdiction and implemented appropriate disciplinary actions.

The report detailing the board’s cases and outcomes, shared with Daily Trust after the meeting, revealed the involvement of 48 Nigerian Correctional Service officers, 21 Nigeria Immigration Service officers, 12 Federal Fire Service officers, and 37 Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officers.

The statistics indicate that 30 officers were discharged from duty, while five others were set to be dismissed and prosecuted. Additionally, nine were recommended for retirement, 17 were to be demoted and penalized, and 14 others were suggested for discharge, acquittal, and issuance of commendation letters.