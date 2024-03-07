All African Games: Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Coach, Uganda Coach Talk Tough

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria coach, Ladan Bosso, and the head coach of Uganda, Morley Byekwaso Ochama, are set for their All-African game opener today.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will clash with Uganda in the All African Games football event in Group B at 9 p.m. this evening, March 7.

Ahead of the game, which will take place in Accra Sports Stadium, Ochama noted that he respects Nigeria, but his team has all it takes to beat the Flying Eagles.

“We have had good preparations since we entered camp, had practice games in Ethiopia, and I believe the players are ready for this tournament,” Ochama was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“We respect Nigeria as a superpower of African football, but we don’t fear them. We played against them at AFCON U20 last year and I believe the team has improved a lot since then, so I believe we have what it takes to beat them here.”

Ladan Bosso, who has been seeking to win the gold medal for Nigeria in the men’s football event for the first time since 1973, stressed that the Flying Eagles are ready for the clash.

“We have prepared a lot for this competition,” Bosso told a press conference in Accra.

“The players are disciplined and ready for action. We are not only counting on the talents of the players but also the support of the Nigerians living here in Ghana to encourage and support the boys.”