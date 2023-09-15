Juventus Coach Is “Sorry For Pogba”

The manager of Juventus, Maximiliano Allegri said he is “sorry” for Paul Pogba who is currently battling a doping scandal.

Since last season, Paul Pogba has not been able to play regularly for Juventus due to the fitness issues he brought from Manchester United to the club in the summer of 2022.

The fitness issues made him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as France traveled for the tournament without him. Kylian Mbappe led the country to the final of the tournament where they were defeated by Argentina on penalties.

Amidst that, he has been battling a legal battle between himself and his elder brother, Mathias, who accused him of using voodoo on some France national team players especially Mbappe out of jealousy. On the contrary, Paul Pogba reported his brother to the police for allegedly using a gang to extort him.

While that legal battle continues, Pogba who has managed to make an appearance this season, started the season with a slight muscle injury before a drug test revealed excessive levels of testosterone in his system.

Due to the development, he has been suspended from football-related matters while investigation into the failed drug test continues.

Ahead of the Juventus vs. Lazio clash which is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, coach Allegri admitted how worried he is for the 30-year-old midfielder who could receive a two to four-year ban if found guilty of doping.

The Juventus coach said, “I am sorry for Pogba.

“A procedure is underway, there are people involved and it is right to wait for the end of the proceedings. He has been suspended, [so] let’s wait for the ruling and then I will be able to say what changes for Juve.

“Paul will not be with us against Lazio and [the following game at] Sassuolo and then we’ll see. Right now, however, we have to stay focused on the players we have”.