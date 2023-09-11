Paul Pogba Reveals How Brother’s Blackmail Almost Made Him Retire

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has said the alleged blackmail which was allegedly orchestrated by his elder brother Mathias and an unnamed gang almost made him retire from football.

In 2022, Paul Pogba was allegedly the victim of alleged extortion and threats. Interestingly, his elder brother, Mathias was said to be among the organizers of the scheme.

Mathias, who is also a footballer, but less popular, went as far as coming online to reveal that Paul Pogba was using voodoo against some players in France’s national team including Kylian Mbappe.

While the former Manchester United midfielder insisted that he was innocent of all the allegations, the 30-year-old France international revealed that his elder brother and a gang were consistently extorting him and threatening him for allegedly providing security for him.

The saga forced Paul Pogba to file a complaint with Turin prosecutors in July 2022 claiming he was the target of a 13 million euro blackmail plot.

Hence, in September, Mathias Pogba, who is currently 33 years old, was detained until December 2022 when he was released as the legal battle continues.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Paul Pogba said he almost hated that he is rich and famous due to the saga, adding that he considered retiring from football at the height of the scandal.

“When there is money you have to be careful. Money changes people. It can break up a family. It can create a war”, Paul Pogba said.

“Sometimes I was just by myself thinking, ‘I don’t want to have money anymore. I just don’t want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me – not for the fame, not for the money.’

“Sometimes it’s tough. In this, you have to go through it. It will only make me stronger.”

As of the time of filling in this report, the investigation is still ongoing over the allegations from both Paul Pogba and his elder brother, Mathias.