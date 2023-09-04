Juventus Confirm Paul Pogba’s Injury Status

Italian Serie A club, Juventus confirmed that Paul Pogba‘s injury scare last weekend was not a muscle injury but a “slight overload” of the right thing.

Recall that the 30-year-old French midfielder who first played for Juventus between 2012 and 2016 before he joined Manchester United for a then British transfer record fee of €105 million, has been very prone to injuries since he returned to Juve on a free transfer from United on July 11, 2022.

Last season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner managed to make just ten appearances in all competitions for Juventus after battling with muscle issues, knee problems, and hamstring issues.

Paul Pogba had to undergo knee surgery in September 2022 which forced him to miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November and December. In his absence, France got to the final of the tournament where they lost to Argentina on penalties.

The fitness issues followed him to this season as he missed Juventus pre-season while he continues to recover from the knee surgery.

So far this season, Pogba has played two games for Juventus mostly from the bench. In their game against Empoli on Sunday, the Frenchman came on from the bench in the 62nd minute.

After coach Max Allegri introduced him to the game, Federico Chiesa scored Juventus’s second goal in the 82nd minute to seal the 2-0 away victory.

In the post-game press conference, coach Allegri said, “Pogba felt a pain in the back, we’ll see what the exams say. Too bad because it went well”.

However, earlier today, September 4, Juventus issued a statement to confirm that Paul Pogba has not sustained any serious muscular injuries, but Federico Gatti sprained his ankle.

A statement from the club’s official website read, “Paul Pogba and Federico Gatti underwent instrumental tests today at J|Medical following the injuries reported yesterday during the match against Empoli.

“Paul Pogba’s diagnostic tests excluded muscle injuries and highlighted a slight overload of the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh, while Federico Gatti reported a sprain of his left ankle.

“The two players have already started the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity.”