Injured Paul Pogba Welcomes Third Child

Published

4 hours ago

on

By

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba might not be having the best of time on the pitch, he is certainly having a fulfilling family life away from the sidelines.

The 30-year-old French footballer who has been battling different degrees of injuries since he returned to Juventus from Manchester United last summer, welcomed his third child on Wednesday, May 24.

Paul Pogba celebrating his wife after the birth of his third child.

Paul Pogba celebrating his wife after the birth of his third child.

Paul Pogba took to his Instagram page on Wednesday night to share photos of himself, his wife, Zulay, and the newborn child to announce the new arrival.

Paul Pogba celebrating his wife after the birth of his third child.

Paul Pogba flaunts his wife and his newborn baby on Wednesday, May 24.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the France international wrote: “Al Hamdullilah © a new Pogba member has arrived. So proud of my Queen * #zulaypogba I’m so so so happy #Daddyofthree”.

Before the arrival of the newborn whose name and gender have not been made public yet, Paul Pogba and his wife Zulay have two boys.

Pogba’s first child, Labile was born on January 3, 2019, when the French footballer and Zulay were still dating.

In 2020, Pogba and his Bolivian lover welcomed their second child who they named Keeyan while he was still contracted to Manchester United.


Pogba who is still battling to recover from a hamstring injury is contracted to Juventus until June 30, 2026. Since he joined the club last summer, he has managed to play for just 161 minutes in all competitions.

