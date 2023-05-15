Paul Pogba’s Injury Left Juventus Disappointed – Allegri

The manager of Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri said the team was left disappointed after the club’s midfielder Paul Pogba was injured after just 24 minutes of his first start of the season.

Juventus fans were left stunned when Paul Pogba who has not started a game for the club since he joined them last summer, fell to the ground with a thigh injury in the first half of the game against Cremonese on Sunday.

He first got injured in a preseason game days after leaving Manchester United for Juventus on a free transfer. Afterward, he returned to full fitness only to be injured again in January without starting any game.

The knee injury that he had to undergo surgery for last summer forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. When he returned to the squad in January, he sustained a muscle injury which returned him to the treatment room again.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old France international and 2018 World Cup winner will have to return to the treatment room to treat a left thigh injury which means that he might not play again until the season ends.

“We’re all disappointed, not least because he was playing quite well,” the Juventus manager said.

“It’s sad because he’s made a lot of sacrifices to come back.

“He has big enough shoulders. There’s always a risk when you’ve gone a year without playing, more so when you start the match.”

After Paul Pogba was substituted in the 25th minute during the game against Cremonese on Sunday, Juventus went on to beat their visitors 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The win has lifted Juventus to the second spot on the league table with 69 points in 35, three points above third-placed Inter Milan.