Juventus Return To 3rd Spot From 7th After Court Ruling

An Italian court has lifted Juventus’ 15 points deduction months after an appeal court in the country slammed them with the punishment.

Naija News recalls that Juventus was slammed with the point deduction after they were found guilty of fabricating trade earnings to manipulate balance sheets.

However, on Thursday, April 20, Italy’s top sporting court ordered that the points should be restored and also ordered that the case should be re-examined.

Based on this, the case will return to the Italian Football Federation appeals court, the same court that ordered the points deduction initially.

Also, this means that Juventus who were sitting in the 7th spot on the Italian Serie A would move to the third spot.

As of last check, Juventus have already moved and they are currently two points behind second-placed Lazio and three points above fourth-placed Roma.

AC Milan seemed to be the worst affected club as they have dropped to the 5th spot with 53 points in 30 games. If Roma and Juventus don’t lose any match in the remaining 8 league games, AC Milan would have to settle for Europa League football next season.

However, AC Milan are in the semi-finals of the Champions where they will face Inter Milan. All things being equal, Milan’s surest path to returning to the Champions League next season is to win the tournament this season.