Champions League Semi-Finals: Manchester City Vs Real Madrid, Inter Milan Vs AC Milan

Manchester City almost completed a double over German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to book a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals round, Manchester City defeated Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium 3-0 to be in an advantageous position ahead of the second leg.

While in the second leg, coach Pep Guardiola led the Premier League reigning champions to the Allianz Arena to take on the German Bundesliga reigning champions. Even though Bayern had a three-goal deficit, they fought like they could overturn the result.

However, it was Manchester City that opened the scoring via the usual suspect, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian scored the match opener in the 57th minute to make Bayern’s comeback wish almost impossible.

Interestingly, Bayern did not go down without a fight as Joshua Kimmich scored the consolation goal for the German team in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot.

Unfortunately, that was the best they could get from the game as Manchester City ran away with a 1-1 draw and knocked out the German club 4-1 on aggregate.

Inter Milan scale through Benfica

Benfica gave a good fight to overturn the 2 goals deficit they suffered at the hands of Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals round.

Unfortunately, Benfica’s travel to San Siro didn’t work out perfectly as planned but they were close to doing the unthinkable against the Italian side.

The Portuguese side scored three goals to draw 3-3 with the Italian Serie A side but that was not enough to change the outcome of the first half as their journey ended 5-3 on aggregate.

UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Manchester City will face coach Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final round at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 9. While AC Milan will face their domestic rivals Inter Milan at the San Siro on the said date. Kick-off time is expected to be 8 PM.