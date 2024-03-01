Paul Pogba’s Wife, Zulay Reacts After Her Husband Was Banned From Football

Paul Pogba’s wife, Zulay, has taken to her Instagram page to stand up for her embattled husband, who was found guilty on Thursday, February 29, of using a banned substance to enhance his performance on the pitch.

Paul Pogba, who had the best football career at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, returned to the Italian club in 2022 from Manchester United.

Unfortunately, injuries didn’t allow him to do much at the club before he started battling a doping scandal, which earned him a four-year ban from football.

Immediately after the football authorities in Italy announced the ban on Thursday, February 29, the out-of-favour 30-year-old France international took to his Instagram page to insist he didn’t use the banned substance.

Paul Pogba also stressed that he would appeal the ban before the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Hours after these assertions, Zulay, whom Pogba got married to while at Manchester United, took to her Instagram page to announce that her husband is innocent of the doping scandal.

She urged Pogba, who has 4 Serie A titles, 1 UEFA Europa League, and 1 FIFA World Cup, to be strong amidst the ban.

“The truth will always prevail my king, stay strong as you always have been”, Pogba’s wife wrote on Instagram.

Paul Pogba and Zulay are parents to three boys, Labile Shakur Pogba, 5, and Keyaan Zaahid Pogba, 3. The name of their third child, born in 2023, has not been made public.