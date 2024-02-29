Paul Pogba Handed Four Year Ban From Football

Former Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, has been handed a four-year ban from football over alleged doping.

Naija News understands that the French professional footballer was initially suspended in September after failing a drug test while playing for his employee club, Italian giants, Juventus.

A subsequent analysis of a secondary sample also confirmed the presence of DHEA, resulting in a positive result.

The National Anti-Doping Tribunal has now determined the punishment, and it has been officially announced that Pogba will be unable to participate in any football activities until at least 2028.

This four-year ban represents the maximum penalty that a player can receive for such an offence.

This ban implies that Pogba may be 35 years old when he is eligible to play again. Furthermore, it signifies the end of Pogba’s career with his current club, Juventus, as his contract expires in the summer of 2026. Unfortunately, his second stint with the club has been a disaster.

In 2022, the Frenchman, who had previously triumphed with his nation in the 2018 World Cup, made a comeback to Turin from Manchester United on a free transfer.

Unfortunately, Pogba’s first season was plagued by frequent injuries, and this season, he only managed to make two appearances before facing suspension.

Regrettably, it seems that his international career is now nearing its end.

Pogba had amassed an impressive 91 caps for his nation, with his last appearance occurring in 2022, and he had also contributed 11 goals. Notably, he played a pivotal role in securing France’s second World Cup victory during the 2018 tournament held in Russia.

Speaking in December, France boss Didier Deschamps said: “I love all my players, but I’m sad about what Paul is living. I’m not just talking about the most recent events, but also about everything he has experienced so far, with the personal problems that have inevitably had consequences on his injuries. I feel bad for Pogba: how can he do it?”

Elsewhere, speaking before the second sample was tested, Pogba’s representative Rafaela Pimenta said: “We are waiting for the counter-analysis and until then we can’t say anything. The certain thing is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules.”