Doping: Paul Pogba Rejects Ban From Football, Vows To Appeal Judgement

French footballer, Paul Pogba, has announced that he is not guilty of using a banned substance hours after he was banned from football over the said crime.

Paul Pogba left Manchester United for Juventus in the summer of 2022 to reactivate his football career which seemed to be moving downward at Old Trafford.

After struggling with fitness issues in most parts of the 2022-2023 season, the out-of-favour France international returned to the pitch at the beginning of this season.

Apart from suffering a minor injury once again, it was discovered that he used drugs that elevated his testosterone level. Note that Testosterone is a hormone that increases the endurance of athletes.

Due to the alleged breach of the anti-doping regulations against the use of testosterone-boosting drugs, the 30-year-old Franch footballer was suspended in September pending the outcome of the court case the Italian FA instituted against him.

Unfortunately for Paul Pogba, he was found guilty of doping and was slammed with a four-year ban from football earlier today, February 29, 2024.

In reaction to the ban, Pogba, who hasn’t kicked a ball since last year, took to his Instagram page to announce that he will appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Paul Pogba wrote: “I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect.

“I am sad, shocked, and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today, I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”