Paul Pogba Reportedly Fails Doping Test

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has reportedly tested positive for testosterone enhancement substance in his body system which is prohibited for professional athletes.

Football authorities in Italy made this discovery during a routine drug test performed after Juventus’ game against Udinese earlier this season, August 20, 2023, according to news agency ANSA.

Paul Pogba stayed on the bench throughout the game as Juventus went on to win 3-0.

Despite this, Pogba was arbitrarily selected to take a drug test, and it has been reported that his testosterone levels were high.

However, before it can be confirmed that he failed the doping test, a second test sample must be taken.

While his fans anxiously await the outcome of the test, football authorities in Italy have provisionally suspended him from playing football.

Recall that the 30-year-old French midfielder who first played for Juventus between 2012 and 2016 before he joined Manchester Unitethen-transfer transfer record fee of €105 million, has been very prone to injuries since he returned to Juve on a free transfer from United on July 11, 2022.

Last season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner managed to make just ten appearances in all competitions for Juventus after battling with muscle issues, knee problems, and hamstring issues.

Paul Pogba had to undergo knee surgery in September 2022 which forced him to miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November and December. In his absence, France got to the final of the tournament where they lost to Argentina on penalties.

The fitness issues followed him to this season as he missed Juventus pre-season while he continues to recover from the knee surgery.

So far this season, Pogba has played two games for Juventus mostly from the bench. In their game against Empoli on Sunday, the Frenchman came on from the bench in the 62nd minute and ended the game with a muscle-related injury.