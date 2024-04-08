Victor Osimhen: Napoli Say No To Chelsea’s Player Plus Cash Offer

Advertisement

Italian Serie A reigning champions, Napoli, have reportedly rejected Chelsea’s player and cash offer for Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea have been one of the top clubs making efforts to sign Victor Osimhen ahead of next summer.

The 25-year-old striker has a release clause in his recent contract with Napoli worth between €110 million to €130 million.

But it seems the Premier League giants are not ready to pay the release clause as they are trying another method of payment.

A report by Napoli Magazine claimed that Chelsea offered Napoli their out-of-favour Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, and cash to convince the Serie A club to sell the Nigeria international to them next summer.

But Napoli are not interested in such a deal which opens more doors to other Osimhen’s suitors, Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal.

“As reported by Il Mattino, Chelsea are one of the teams most interested in Victor Osimhen, Napoli striker, for next season,” the website wrote.

“The English club would like to include a quid pro quo in the negotiation to lower the price of the price, but the Azzurri are not interested in Romelu Lukaku, so the Blues would have thought of including Armando Broja who had already been linked to the Azzurri team in the past.”

While Chelsea are looking for alternative means of completing Osimhen’s deal, comments from Dario Canovi, Thiago Motta’s representative, claimed that Osimhen has directed his agent, Roberto Calenda to commence the groundwork for a move to the French giants.

Note that Victor Osimhen has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 26 games in all competitions so far this season.