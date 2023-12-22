Jurgen Klopp Reveals Advantages Of European Super League

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp believes that the introduction of the European Super League would put the European football governing body, UEFA on its toes.

Recall that the plan to establish the European Super League to rival UEFA competitions gained ground on Thursday when the European Court of Justice ruled that it was unlawful for clubs to be banned from joining the ESL.

The court declared that Fifa and Uefa had “abused a dominant position” but added that the verdict didn’t “necessarily approve” of the controversial league.

This decision, according to Jurgen Klopp, has given UEFA “a bit of a shake”, adding that the development is a chance to talk about issues about football, like an excessive amount of matches.

Recall that Liverpool were one of the twelve teams that participated and later withdrew from the original ESL proposal in 2021, along with Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Each of those teams said in statements released on Thursday and Friday that they are committed to Uefa competitions and that their “position has not changed” on the ESL.

“I agree 100% with that statement [from Liverpool]”, Jurgen Klopp said on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday. “But I am delighted that we finally get a bit of an understanding that Fifa and Uefa and other bodies cannot just do what they want.

Story continues below advertisement



“In the future, we have to talk about a lot of stuff and if we just do the things they [Uefa] do – like putting in more competitions and playing more games – and we don’t have a real say in what is going on, I like that they get a bit of a shake.”