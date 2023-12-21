Jurgen Klopp Not Happy With Liverpool Fans Ahead Of Arsenal Visit

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has expressed his sadness over the atmosphere of the club’s fans at Anfield ahead of their clash against Arsenal.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, Coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys will host Arsenal at the Anfield Stadium. The game is very important to both teams because Arsenal are currently topping the league table with 39 points in 17 games, a point above second-placed Liverpool.

This means that any team that wins the game, will go into the new week as table-toppers, a scenario Klopp would want to go in Liverpool’s favour.

Hence, the German tactician who is aware that coach Mikel Arteta and his boys haven’t played a game since last weekend, wants everyone associated with Liverpool to be on top of their game during the match.

Klopp doesn’t want the scenario that happened during their Carabao Cup 5-1 win over West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday night, in which the fans were not lively during the game, to repeat itself when Arsenal visit this weekend.

To prevent that, the German coach has urged the club’s ticket holders who are not in good shape ahead of the Arsenal game to give their tickets to people who will be on their feet for the club on Saturday evening.

After the Carabao Cup quarter-finals win over West Ham, Jurgen Klopp said: “In the first half, when the boys played exceptionally, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me.

“I asked people: ‘What do they want?’ We changed a lot of things and we dominated West Ham like crazy and missed chances. If I was in the stands, I would be on my toes, 1,000%.

“I don’t know if the Man United game was that bad that we have to say sorry we didn’t smash them?”

He added: “We need Anfield on Saturday.

“Arsenal didn’t play this week. Anyone who knows anything about them knows they will be prepared, so we need Anfield on their toes from the first second, without me arguing with the opposition coach.

“If there is too much football in December, if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”