Coach Klopp Gives Update On Mac Allister’s Injury

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the injury Alexis Mac Allister sustained against Sheffield United is not looking good.

This means that Mac Allister has joined Liverpool’s long list of injured players which include Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcet, and goalkeeper Allison.

The Argentine midfielder who joined Liverpool from Brighton last summer sustained a knee injury during the club’s Premier League game against Sheffield United on Wednesday.

He had to be substituted in the 57th minute of the game which ended in a 2-0 victory for coach Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It is suspected that the injury got worse because he tried to continue playing after injuring his knee before he was substituted.

“Macca doesn’t look good, so we have to see day by day,” the coach said ahead of their league game against Crystal Palace which will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 9.

“They were pretty hopeful after the game that it was not serious. It’s not that serious, but in the year if you are out for five days, it’s 12 games pretty much.”

Klopp added: “I don’t expect him to be ready for [Saturday]. I don’t know about Thursday or Sunday after that, so it’s pretty much stop-and-go. We have to see.”

Aside from the Crystal Palace game, Mac Allister could miss Liverpool’s Europa League game against Union Saint-Gilloise on December 14. Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stage of the competition, hence, they would not want to risk the fitness of the Argentine midfielder.