Jurgen Klopp Gives Injury Update On Alisson, Diogo Jota

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that his team will play the Europa League game against LASK on Thursday without the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian goalkeeper is out with an injury that he sustained in the Premier League game against Manchester City last weekend.

Klopp also confirmed that his Portuguese forward, Diogo Jota will not be available for the Europa League game due to an injury he sustained in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Klopp says Alisson’s injury is not as bad as first feared but he is still set to be out for about two weeks, while no timescale has yet been put on Jota’s recovery.

The Portugal international was replaced at the Etihad Stadium after 54 minutes because of a hamstring injury, but Alisson was able to complete the game despite suffering a knock in the game.

Ahead of their Europa League clash at Anfied at 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, coach Jurgen Klopp said: “Both are out. With Ali it’s a bit lesser, so we have to see.”

Jurgen Klopp and his boys will play at home against Fulham on Sunday, following their Europa League matchup against Austria’s LASK on Thursday.

Over the next two weeks, they will travel to Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, and Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League. On December 17, they will host Manchester United at Anfield.

Alisson and Jota might not be available for the aforementioned games according to an update from coach Jurgen Klopp.

While admitting that Alisson’s injury is not that serious, Klopp added: “He will not play tomorrow [Thursday], not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Then it should be kind of OK.

“Diogo will take a little bit longer, we don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.”