Carabao Cup Semi-finals Draw In Full: Liverpool Shame West Ham

Liverpool Football Club have booked the last slot in the 2023-2024 Carabao Cup semi-final earlier today, December 20, 2023.

Coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys entered the next round of the Carabao Cup after defeating West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield.

The Merseyside club dominated the game from the start of the match and maintained the momentum until the end of the encounter. West Ham recorded scanty moments of brilliance throughout the one-sided encounter.

However, Liverpool only waited for 28 minutes to open the floodgate of goals courtesy of Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike. After that, no goal came throughout the remaining minutes of the first half.

But in the second half, Klopp’s men became unstoppable in terms of scoring goals. 16 minutes after the commencement of the second half, Curtis Jones doubled Liverpool’s lead.

In the 71st minute, Cody Gakpo scored the third goal before West Ham grabbed what ended up becoming a consolation goal in the 77th minute courtesy of Jarrod Bowen.

In the 82nd, Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s three goals lead and Jones scored his second of the night to seal the 5-1 victory.

The emphatic victory means that Liverpool are the 4th side to qualify for the Carabao Cup Semi-final round and will wrestle with Chelsea, Fulham, and Middlesbrough for the title.

Below are the 2023-2024 Carabao Cup Semi-finals Draw In Full:

1. Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

2. Liverpool v Fulham

Note that the first leg of the semifinal ties will take place on January 8, 2024, while the second leg matches will happen on January 22, 2024.

The Carabao Cup final is expected to take place at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024.