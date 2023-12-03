Joel Matip Joins Liverpool’s Long List Of Injured Players

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that Joel Matip has joined the club’s long list of injured players.

Joel Matip started the Premier League game between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, December 3.

The 32-year-old Cameroonian center-back limped off as he was substituted by Ibrahima Konaté in the 69th minute.

Before coach Klopp decided to take off injured Joel Matip, the two teams were playing a 2-2 draw. In his absence, Liverpool scored two more goals through the boots of Wataru Endō and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid got one goal back for Fulham as the game ended 4-3 in favour of Liverpool.

After the game, Klopp confirmed that Joel Matip is injured but wasn’t able to confirm the nature of the injury. He said: “We don’t know how long yet, no scan yet. But it won’t be a short one”.

This means that Cameroon national team will be without Joel Matip during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13.

Other Liverpool players who are currently out with different degrees of injuries are defender Robertson, goalkeeper Alisson, forward Diogo Jota, midfielder Thiago Alcântara, and defensive midfielder Stefan Bajčetić.

Story continues below advertisement



In the absence of the aforementioned players, Liverpool have been able to push themselves to the second spot on the league table with 31 points in 14 games, pending the outcome of the game between third-placed Manchester City and 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. If City win the game, they will replace Liverpool in the second spot with 32 points in 14 games.