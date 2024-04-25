John Terry Predicts How the 2023-2024 Premier League Season Will End

Former Chelsea defender, John Terry has predicted how the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign will end this season.

The Premier League title race has been very dramatic even more than expected as many clubs have tested the top spot at different points of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and even Aston Villa have topped the league table at some point this season.

Currently, Arsenal are topping the league table with 77 points in 34 games after 24 wins, 5 draws, and 5 defeats. Liverpool are second with 74 points in 34 games after 22 wins, 8 draws, and four defeats.

Manchester City who have won the title in the last three seasons are currently third with 73 points in 32 games after 22 wins, 7 draws and 3 defeats.

Hence, Manchester City currently have the biggest chance of winning the Premier League title because if they win their two outstanding games, including the one against Brighton tonight, they will return to the top of the league table.

While Manchester City need to keep winning to remain in the driving seat for the league title this season, Liverpool and Arsenal can only win the title if City lose two of their remaining 6 games.

In a ‘Blind Ranking’ challenge, Man City appeared first, Arsenal second, and Liverpool third as the final standing of the league table.

John Terry agreed with the ‘Blind Ranking’ by putting Manchester City “straight in at no1” but disagreed with it by moving Liverpool to the second spot, and occupied the third spot with Arsenal who beat his former club, Chelsea, 5-0, on Tuesday, April 23.