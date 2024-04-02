Mohamed Salah Equals Henry, Shearer’s Premier League Record

Advertisement

Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah is now the third player in the history of the Premier League to contribute 25 plus goals in seven successive seasons.

Mohamed Salah achieved this feat when he scored the match-winner for Liverpool against Brighton on Sunday, March 31. The game ended 2-1 in favour of The Reds at Anfied.

The 31-year-old Egypt international has now scored 16 goals and provided 9 assists (25 goals contribution) so far in the 2023-2024 season.

This has made Salah the third player after Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry and Newcastle United legend, Alan Shearer, to make at least 25 goal contribution in seven different seasons.

Note that Mohamed Salah started his journey in the Premier League at Chelsea which he joined from FC Basel on January 26, 2014.

Unfortunately for the Egyptian football icon, he couldn’t establish himself at the club and had to move to Fiorentina on loan in 2015 and then moved to Roma first on loan and then on a permanent deal on July 1, 2016.

Salah’s journey at Liverpool started on July 1, 2017, when he left Roma for the Premier League giants on a transfer deal worth €42 million.

Since then, Salah has scored a total number of 208 goals and provided 89 assists in 341 games in all competitions for coach Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. His current deal with The Reds will expire on June 30, 2025.