Jurgen Klopp Comments On Mohamed Salah’s Wastefulness

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has noted that if his club’s talisman, Mohamed Salah had converted all his goalscoring opportunities, his goal tally would have been mind-blowing.

Jurgen Klopp stated this after watching Mohamed Salah waste a series of goalscoring opportunities in their Premier League game against Brighton.

During the game, the 31-year-old Egyptian player recorded 12 attempts on goal, his most in a Premier League match and the most on record by a Liverpool player in the competition.

This makes him the first Premier League player after Zlatan Ibrahimovic more than seven years ago to record such several shots on target.

Salah’s missed opportunities almost cost Liverpool the must-win game, but they managed to come from a goal down to beat their visitors 2-1 in front of a packed Anfield Stadium.

Interestingly, Mohamed Salah scored the match-winner in the 65th minute as Liverpool finished matchday 30 on top of the Premier League table.

After the slim win, Jurgen Klopp said: “Imagine Mo would have finished off all the situations in his career? That would be crazy, so it is absolutely fine,” Klopp said after Liverpool moved two points clear of second-placed Arsenal as the title race tilted towards Anfield.

“But then being that calm in the decisive moment with the biggest chance we had from the best football we played, then that makes a real goalscorer so we are happy with everything.”