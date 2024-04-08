Real Madrid Vs Manchester City: ‘We Played Without Courage’ – Carlo Ancelotti

Advertisement

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has admitted that his team played without courage in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City.

Recall that last season, Real Madrid and Manchester City played a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu, but in the return leg, the Premier League champions stunned them with a massive 4-0 defeat. Afterwards, Manchester City won the tournament for the first time in the history of the club.

Interestingly, the two clubs are meeting in the quarter-final stage of the tournament this season, and the first leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ahead of the game, which will kick off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, coach Carlo Ancelotti told a press conference that the 14-time Champions League winners lacked all the attributes needed to beat City.

“We played without courage, without personality — courage and personality are fundamental in this type of game, we lacked them in the second leg,” Ancelotti said on Monday.

He continued, “The important thing is to be at our best, the mental aspect is very important.

“In terms of courage and personality, we’ve had time to prepare for the game, we’ve prepared very well, and I am confident that we will give our best and we’ve got the quality to compete.”