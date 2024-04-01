Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti Reacts To Guardiola’s Busy Schedule Claims

Advertisement

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said Manchester City’s busy schedule will not affect the outcome of the Champions League tie between the two clubs.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Manchester City will travel to the Santiago Bernabéu to take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final round.

About a week before the game, Manchester City will face Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, while Real Madrid will be free from competitive games during the same period.

Hence, coach Pep Guardiola said Manchester City are in a disadvantaged situation ahead of the Champions League tie because of their overloaded schedule before their journey to Madrid.

Advertisement

In reaction to Guardiola’s assertion, Carlo Ancelotti stressed that he had seen City’s cumbersome schedule, but their overloaded schedule wouldn’t affect the outcome of their Champions League clash.

“I see the calendar well. Obviously, they have a more complicated schedule”, Carlo Ancelotti said after Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday.

“We have a small advantage in this regard, but it will not determine the outcome of the match.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti described his player, Eder Militao, as one of the best in the world.

Militao returned from an ACL injury on Sunday and played the last few minutes in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Athletic Club.

After the game, Ancelotti said: “Eder Militão is one of the best in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Of course, he needs time to get his form back, but it’s important to have him back.”