Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Difference Between Premier League And La Liga

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has differentiated between the Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, calling the latter a more tactical league.

Carlo Ancelotti has coached clubs in all five of Europe’s top leagues, including the German Bundesliga, the French Ligue 1, the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A, and the Spanish La Liga.

The Italian tactician was in the Premier League from 2009 and 2011, coaching Chelsea, and from 2019 and 2021, coaching Everton.

His first stint at Real Madrid was between 2013 and 2015. He returned to the club in 2021, and he is still gaining strength in Spain.

Hence, Carlo Ancelotti is seen as a manager who is very qualified to discuss which league is better than the other.

He noted that the Premier League is better than the Spanish La Liga in terms of the intensity and rhythm of the league.

“It’s different. This doesn’t mean better or worse. There are fewer tactics,” Carlo Ancelotti told Diario AS.

“On a tactical level, La Liga is much better than the English one. If we talk about intensity and rhythm, the English league may have more. But the Spanish have more tactical quality.”

Carlo Ancelotti and his boys will not be in action until Saturday, March 16, when they face Osasuna in the league. Real Madrid are currently topping the league table with 69 points in 28 games, 7 points above second-place Girona.