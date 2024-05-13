Samuel Chukwueze May Miss Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers In June

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze might not be available for the team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

Samuel Chukwueze who was a prominent member of the Super Eagles during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) sustained an injury last weekend.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international started the league game against Cagliari but had to be substituted in the first half of the clash and replaced by Portugal international, Rafael Leao due to the injury.

Afterwards, AC Milan took to their official X page to confirm Chukwueze’s fitness issues. The club wrote: “Muscle problem in the left thigh for Chukwueze.”

If this update is anything to go by, Chukwueze won’t be available for selection when the Super Eagles’ new coach, Finidi George commences the compilation of his squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Note that the Super Eagles will play South Africa on June 7 in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo and then play against the Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Super Eagles of Nigeria must beat the aforementioned national teams to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

They are currently occupying the third spot in Group C behind first-placed Rwanda, and second-placed South Africa.