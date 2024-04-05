I’m Delighted With Samuel Chukwueze – AC Milan Coach

Advertisement

AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, has described Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze, as a player with important characteristics for Milan’s attack.

Pioli revealed that the statistics collected by his assistant coaches about Samuel Chukwueze from his last three games showed that the 24-year-old right-winger is currently performing better at Milan than at Villarreal.

Recall that Chukwueze moved from Villarreal to AC Milan for a transfer fee worth €20 million on July 27, 2023, when the Nigeria international was having the best run of his career in Spain.

In his last season at Villarreal, Chukwueze, who plays predominantly as a winger, scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games in all competitions.

However, his first few months at AC Milan have been very difficult for him as he struggled to play regularly. He has managed to play 25 times, scoring three goals and providing one assist so far this season.

Interestingly, Samuel Chukwueze has received a lot of applause from fans, pundits, and AC Milan’s coaching crew in his last three games.

Ahead of the AC Milan vs Leece league game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, coach Stefano Pioli urged the Nigeria international to continue building on his recent improvement.

“I am delighted with Chukwu. My collaborators showed him some videos today, and the stats we collected in the last three games are even superior to those from his time at Villarreal,” the coach said, according to Football Italia.

“He is fit, physically and mentally. He must continue like this. He has important characteristics for the attack.”