‘These First Few Months Have Not Been Easy’, Samuel Chukwueze Admits

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze has admitted that his first few months at AC Milan have not been easy after scoring his first Italian Serie A goal in 17 league games.

Samuel Chukwueze had developed into a prominent footballer at Villarreal between 2018 and 2023 before he decided to join AC Milan on July 27, 2023.

The Italian Serie A giants paid €20 million to Villarreal before they were able to bring Chukwueze to Milan for a transfer deal that will keep him at the club until June 30, 2028.

When the 24-year-old Nigeria international moved to Milan, the report was that the club’s management planned to use Portuguese winger, Rafael Leão, on the left wing and Chukwueze on the right wing.

Unfortunately, the Nigeria international wasn’t able to establish himself at the club as speedily as expected.

The fans of AC Milan had to wait until his 17th Italian Serie A appearance before they could celebrate his first league goal. He has however provided one assist before his first league goal on March 17.

“These first few months have not been easy, I continue to work hard. I trust the coach and his plans for me, I just have to stay focused and continue with the hard work,” Samuel Chukwueze said according to DAZN.