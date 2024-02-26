AC Milan Coach Explains Why He Plays Pulisic Ahead Of Samuel Chukwueze

The manager of AC Milan, Stefano Pioli has challenged Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze to work harder if he wants to play regularly at the club.

Samuel Chukwueze joined the Italian Serie A club from Spanish La Liga club, Villarreal, on July 27, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €20 million.

While at Villarreal, the 24-year-old Nigerian right-winger was a prominent player who was playing regularly and helping the team to win games.

But since he got to Italy, he has played mostly as a second fiddle to American winger Christian Pulisic, who joined AC Milan from Chelsea last summer.

While Pulisic has played 24 Serie A games so far this season in which he scored 7 goals and provided 6 assists, Samuel Chukwueze has managed to provide just an assist in 15 league games.

Interestingly, Chukwueze seems to be having it better in the UEFA Champions League in which he has scored two goals and provided one assist.

But that hasn’t convinced coach Pioli to rate the Nigeria international ahead of the American winger, who seems to be enjoying the best of form in Italy.

“Pulisic and Chukwueze have the same characteristics,” Pioli told AC Milan’s official website.

“Pulisic scores goals assists and works.

“Chukwueze has to score goals, he has to get assists and has to work.”