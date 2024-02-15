AC Milan Celebrate Chukwueze As He Returns To Training After 2023 AFCON [Video]

Italian Seria A giants, AC Milan gave their Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, a rousing welcome as he returned to training after the 2023 AFCON.

Chukwueze was one of the prominent Super Eagles players in the just concluded 2023 AFCON as he was deemed good enough to start in the final of the tournament.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t do much for the Nigerian side as the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast, defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 to grab the trophy.

Despite failing to win the title, Chukwueze and his Super Eagles teammates were handsomely rewarded by the country’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, February 13.

They were given national honours, a plot of land each in Abuja, the country’s capital city, and cash rewards.

Afterwards, Chukwueze returned to AC Milan and was seen in training on Wednesday, where his club’s teammates gave him a hero’s welcome.

Based on the visuals in a viral video circulating online, AC Milan players and coaching crew clapped for Chukwueze immediately after they sighted him walking into the training pitch.

Afterward, they all took turns to embrace him with smiles which showed how much they missed him around after over one month.

Watch the beautiful welcome AC Milan gave to Chukwueze After 2023 AFCON below:

Despite the ceremonious welcome to the club’s training ground, Samuel Chukwueze is not expected to be available for the Europa League game against Rennes later tonight.

Milan’s coach, Stefano Pioli has ruled out the Nigerian player but hinted that he would use him in their league game against Monza on Sunday, February 18.

“Making choices and excluding players is always difficult but it’s also true that I know that I have players coming off the bench who can change a game, “ the coach told AC Milan’s official website.

“Chukwueze is back with us now; he won’t be in the squad tomorrow (today) but I hope he’s available for Monza.”