Equatorial Guinea Suspends 2023 AFCON Highest Goalscorer Emilio Nsue

Equatorial Guinea FA has suspended their all-time highest goalscorer, Emilio Nsue for misconduct during the 2023 AFCON.

Emilio Nsue was Equatorial Guinea’s most prolific goalscorer during the just concluded 2023 AFCON and ended the tournament with the Golden Boot.

The 34-year-old CF Intercity forward scored a hat-trick in the country’s second group stage game against Guinea-Bissau which ended in a 4-2 victory.

Emilio Nsue made it five goals in three games in the group stage when he scored two goals against Ivory Coast in their 4-0 bashing of the hosts who ended up as the eventual winners of the tournament.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to reciprocate that same form in the round of 16 as Equatorial Guinea who finished top of Group A with 7 points in three games, on the same number of points with second-placed Nigeria, fell to Guinea.

A 1-0 win was all Guinea needed to end the Fairytale run of Equatorial Guinea in the round of 16.

Emilio Nsue was in Ivory Coast to collect his highest goalscorer of the tournament award after Ivory Coast won the tournament with a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday, February 11.

Afterward, the Equatorial Guinea FA alleged that Nsue was involved in “several episodes of serious indiscipline” during the tournament. Hence, he has been suspended indefinitely.

This means that he might not be involved in the team’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Tunisia on June 3, and against Malawi on June 10.

In the same vain, the team’s 28-year-old midfielder Iban Salvador has been suspended indefinitely for being involved in an “unpleasant incident” in Abidjan on 29 January – the day after Guinea defeated them 1-0 in the round of 16.

The incident allegedly delayed Equatorial Guinea’s departure from Ivory Coast due to police protocol.