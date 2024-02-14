Breakdown Of Ivory Coast’s Players, Coaches’ Reward After Winning 2023 AFCON

Ivory Coast President, Alassane Ouattara heavily awarded the country’s national team for winning the 2023 AFCON in front of their home fans on Sunday, February 11.

Ivory Coast were completely ruled out of being in contention for the 2023 AFCON title after an abysmal group-stage campaign.

Recall that under their French coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, the Elephants of Ivory Coast managed to beat Guinea-Bissau in their opening game. Afterward, they suffered back-to-back defeats against Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

Due to the abysmal run, the Ivorian FA sacked the coach and replaced him with their former international, Emerse Fae, who was Gasset’s assistant coach.

Afterward, Ivory Coast qualified for the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams and they went on to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a 2-1 scoreline in the final.

The 2023 AFCON made it the third time Ivory Coast won the tournament. The last time they won the tournament was in 2015.

Breakdown of the presidential reward given to Ivorian players for winning the 2023 AFCON

Each player in the Ivory Coast’s 2023 AFCON winning squad got €76,000 in addition to a house worth at least €76,000.

The coach who led them from the round of 16 to win the 2023 AFCON, Emerse Fae, got a €150,000 reward apart from being named the best coach of the tournament.

The 40-year-old Ivorian tactician also got a house worth €150,000, while his technical team members got a total of €600,000 to share.