2023 AFCON: Ivory Coast Declares Public Holiday After Beating Super Eagles

The government of Ivory Coast has declared a work-free day today, February 12, for the people of the country to celebrate their 2023 AFCON triumph.

Ivory Coast spent over one billion dollars to host the 2023 AFCON from January 13 to February 11, 2024, and luckily for them, they came out victorious.

Initially, they were like a side that wouldn’t go beyond the group stage after recording one win, and two defeats in the first round of the tournament.

Fortunately for them, they made it to the round of 16 as one of the four best losers and went on to face the Super Eagles in the final of the tournament.

During the final on Sunday, February 11, Ivory Coast came from a goal down to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 to win their third AFCON title.

In continuation of the celebration that started last night, the President of Ivory Coast, Alssanne Quattara has declared today a work-free day.

The government will also use the day to host the 2023 AFCON-winning team after a trophy parade at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, in Abidjan today.

Meanwhile, the head coach of Ivory Coast, Emerse Fae has claimed that he never thought his team would win the 2023 AFCON title given how they struggled in the group stage.

He said: “I still find it hard to believe it. We went through all the emotions. This competition will mark my life, that’s for sure.

” I took the reins of the team, on my birthday and we were almost knocked out, yet things turned around thanks to the hard work of these players and today they have been rewarded and more importantly, they rewarded our loyal people.”