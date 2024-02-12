Former Super Eagles Player Points Out Jose Peseiro’s Mistake In Ivory Coast’s AFCON Win

Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, has argued that the team’s coach, Jose Peseiro, shouldn’t have changed anything in his winning team ahead of the 2023 AFCON.

Before the 2023 AFCON final between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11, coach Jose Peseiro often starts Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon in his three-man attack.

However, in the final of the tournament, the Portuguese tactician decided to start Samuel Chukwueze ahead of Simon, a decision that didn’t pay off.

During the final, the Super Eagles scored the match opener in the first half via the boots of William Troost-Ekong but couldn’t hold on to the lead in the second half.

Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller sealed the 2-1 win for Ivory Coast as the hosts won their third AFCON title by beating the same Nigerian team that defeated them 1-0 in the group stage.

In his game assessment, Ifeanyi Udeze argued that Jose Peseiro ought to be like coach Emerse Fae, who didn’t change his starting eleven that defeated DR Congo in the semi-final.

“Starting Samuel Chukwueze against Côte d’Ivoire was a mistake,” Udeze told Brila FM.

“You don’t change a winning team, the Ivory Coast coach made use of the same formation from the semi-final, so I don’t know why Peseiro decided to change his.”

The former Super Eagles defender added, “Let’s appreciate the [Super] Eagles because they did their best after all one team must win and one team must lose.”